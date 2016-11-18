Waking the Frog: Solutions to our Climate Change Paralysis

<p><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-13273' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Tom-Rand-book.jpg' alt='Tom Rand book' width='200' height='300' />The Fresh Outlook Foundation launches its Fresh Dialogues series November 17th with a riveting presentation by Tom Rand.</p>

<p>As a world-renowned author, engineer, venture capitalist, and philosopher, Rand will explain why climate disruption might just be our very own pot of hot water.</p>

<p>Every attendee will receive a free copy of Rand’s latest book, Waking the Frog: Solutions for Our Climate Change Paralysis. A follow-up workshop on November 18th builds on information shared during the keynote session, and features a game designed by Energy Exchange to increase energy literacy while fostering collaborative problem-solving.</p>

<p>Tickets: <a class='ai1ec-ticket-url-exported' href='http://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/shows/show/CreeksideWakingFrog'>http://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/shows/show/CreeksideWakingFrog</a>.</p>