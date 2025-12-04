Performing Live:

WARBRINGER

ALLEGAEON

SKELETAL REMAINS

SUMMONING THE LICH

With DJ:

Will Carroll

Forming from a group of young musicians in late 2004, Warbringer has gone on to be one of the most consistent and well-regarded thrash metal bands of the 21st century. The band became associated with the \"New Wave of Thrash\" due to its blazing fast and aggressive take on classic thrash and extreme metal, in sharp contrast to a modern metal scene which lacked many of the qualities that drew metal listeners to metal in the first place. The New Wave of Thrash was a reaction to sterile, clinical heavy music and sought to return a real sense of excitement and raw adrenaline to the genre. Warbringer rose to the top of the genre because their music mixes absolute rippers with some true epics, a unique lyrical and vocal style, and stellar instrumental performances by all five members. The future of thrash is here!

Allegaeon is an American technical melodic death metal band whose lyrics tackle scientific themes, exploring things like the theory of evolution and biology, physics, cryonics, dyson spheres, the probability of alien life in the universe, stem cell research, and artificial intelligence. They have recently been rejoined by their original vocalist.

Skeletal Remains honors the decades old relationship between underground metal and independent horror! Their style is rooted firmly in the turf of early '90s death. However it's their own personal stamp, accomplished writing, and modernized edge that ensures Skeletal Remains are recognized as modern masters of the old school sound.

St Louis, Missouri fantasy-driven technical death metal band Summoning The Lich . Their songs take the listener through the eponymous Lich's descent into misanthropy and tyranny, without sacrificing their idiosyncratic sound. Think Empire Strikes Back but with blast beats and searing metal guitars!

Known worldwide for his day job, the drummer of Bay Area Thrash legends Death Angel, DJ Will Carroll will be playing his fav tracks from his extensive Metal vinyl collection before, between the bands and after the show.

metal. death metal. thrash metal.

doors @ 6pm;

show @ 7pm.

all ages.

$25 advance;

$33 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/04-11.html

Watch and listen:

Warbringer: The Black Hand Reaches Out: https://youtu.be/ZNBOi-RPHnM

Allegaeon: Iridescent: https://youtu.be/G2h9j191Zcs

Skeletal Remains: Seismic Abyss: https://youtu.be/jss2oSGJ604

Summoning The Lich: The Forest Feasts: https://youtu.be/DC3auTjLZzs