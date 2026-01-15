Warface

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Basscon and Vital Events present

WARFACE

Main Room:

Warface

Plus guests, TBA!

Warface is a prominent Dutch Raw Hardstyle DJ and producer known for intense, high-energy tracks with aggressive beats, powerful bass, and dark, industrial elements, featuring artist Youri Claessens as the public face alongside producer Remco-Jan Prevoo (Triax). He's a leading figure in the Raw Hardstyle scene, releasing chart-topping hits, performing globally at major festivals, and holding a spot in the DJ Mag Top 100.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/03-26.html

hard dance.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after.

