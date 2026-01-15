Warface
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Basscon and Vital Events present
WARFACE
Main Room:
Warface
Plus guests, TBA!
Warface is a prominent Dutch Raw Hardstyle DJ and producer known for intense, high-energy tracks with aggressive beats, powerful bass, and dark, industrial elements, featuring artist Youri Claessens as the public face alongside producer Remco-Jan Prevoo (Triax). He's a leading figure in the Raw Hardstyle scene, releasing chart-topping hits, performing globally at major festivals, and holding a spot in the DJ Mag Top 100.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/03-26.html
hard dance.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$15, $20 limited advance;
$25 after.
Info
credits