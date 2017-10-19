Performing Live:

WARNING -- https://www.facebook.com/warningdoom

THE BODY -- https://www.facebook.com/thebodyband

WORM OUROBOROS -- https://www.facebook.com/wormouroboros

CHRCH -- https://www.facebook.com/chrchdoomca

Founded in 1994 by lone singer/guitarist/songwriter Patrick Walker, Warning released a debut album that has become a cult phenomenon, The Strength to Dream in 1999. Seven years later and their second album, 2006's \"Watching from a Distance\" was heralded as one of the most influential doom metal albums of the 21st century and one of the landmark metal albums of the last decade.

After a scattering of live concerts, Patrick Walker decided to discontinue the band to pursue a writing project, and Warning played their final show headlining the Metal Merchants Festival in Oslo in January 2009.

Almost a decade later, Warning has reassembled to perform songs from their legendary albums \"for the first time again\" throughout the United States this summer.

doom metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1060712277397561/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/10-18.html

Watch and listen:

Young And In The Way: Be My Blood: http://youtu.be/7HhuCyd3nqA