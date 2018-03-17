Watain
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Performing Live:
WATAIN -- https://www.facebook.com/watainofficial
DESTROYER 666 -- https://www.facebook.com/destroyer666page
Plus guests, TBA!
metal.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 8pm.
all ages.
$25 advance;
$30 day of show.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/304589586718941/
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/03-16.html
Watch and listen:
Watain: Nuclear Alchemy: http://youtu.be/qGPYb2y_PDA
Destroyer 666: Wildfire: http://youtu.be/Z4UfIAsnBBE
Info
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, This & That