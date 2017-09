<p>Residential water meter installations will begin in March in Lake Country.</p>

<p>You are invited to an OPEN HOUSE. Come see sample water meters, learn how they work, and talk to the technicians to find out more.</p>

<p>Find out more information about <a href='http://www.okanaganway.ca/municipal/municipal-services/water/universal-metering/' target='_blank'>Lake Country’s Universal Water Metering</a> project.</p>