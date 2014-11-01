Water bill due date

<p>Semi-annual water bills for the period July 1 to December 31, 2014 are due and payable <strong>before 4:30 pm on Friday, October 31, 2014</strong>. Payments received after the close of business on October 31, 2014 will be charged a late penalty of 5% on the unpaid balance.</p>

<p>Payments can be made by mail; in person at Municipal Hall located at 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Rd; at all major financial institutions; or via internet and telephone banking. There is an after-hours drop box to the right of the main door of Municipal Hall. Municipal office hours are 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday. Ph. 250-766-5650</p>