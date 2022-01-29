Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

WATERMELON SUGAR: HARRY STYLES & 1 DIRECTION PARTY

Main Room:

Cip

Damon

2nite

Watermelon Sugar: A Harry Styles & One Direction Dance Party

trew

Prepare for the Best Night Ever! Sing, dance, and sway-along to the music of Harry Styles & One Direction screaming your heart out to \"Watermelon Sugar\" \"Golden\" \"What Makes You Beautiful\" \"Kiss You\" & More! Plus hear more from pop peers Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber, 5 Seconds of Summer, Zayn, Miley Cyrus, Vamps, Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo & more!

Experience:

• Harry Styles & One Direction music video projections

• 1D & HS inspired performances

• 1D & HS Photo ups with professional photographers

• Glittery Balloon Decorations

• And more surprises!

Attire: Your Best Harry Styles looks are Highly Encouraged (Get Googling!)

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/01-28.html

pop.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 day of show.