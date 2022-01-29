Watermelon Sugar: Harry Styles & 1 Direction Party
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents
WATERMELON SUGAR: HARRY STYLES & 1 DIRECTION PARTY
Main Room:
Cip
Damon
2nite
Watermelon Sugar: A Harry Styles & One Direction Dance Party
Prepare for the Best Night Ever! Sing, dance, and sway-along to the music of Harry Styles & One Direction screaming your heart out to \"Watermelon Sugar\" \"Golden\" \"What Makes You Beautiful\" \"Kiss You\" & More! Plus hear more from pop peers Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber, 5 Seconds of Summer, Zayn, Miley Cyrus, Vamps, Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo & more!
Experience:
• Harry Styles & One Direction music video projections
• 1D & HS inspired performances
• 1D & HS Photo ups with professional photographers
• Glittery Balloon Decorations
• And more surprises!
Attire: Your Best Harry Styles looks are Highly Encouraged (Get Googling!)
pop.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$30 day of show.
