We're All In This Together: A Disney Tribute Party

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Cip presents

WE'RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER: A DISNEY TRIBUTE PARTY

Main Room:

DJ Cip

Plus guests, TBA!

Finally: a party that plays All your fav Disney songs from the 90s to Now! Join us on Saturday July 30th for the most magical party on Earth! We've got all your favorite songs -- from Frozen to High School Musical, from Moana to The Cheetah Girls! No remixes -- only the original versions you know and love! It's time to sing-along to all your favorites!

• Visuals from all your fav movies

• Decorations worthy of a Princess

• Get your pic taken with some of your fav characters

• Disney themed Specialty Cocktails

• Costumes encouraged!

• Sing-Alongs

• Lots of Surprises

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/07-30.html

Watch and listen:

We're All In This Together: A Disney Tribute Party: https://youtu.be/L0MK7qz13bU

We're All In This Together: A Disney Tribute Party: https://youtu.be/tTuwo_TqlhQ

disney. cosplay. sing-along. broadway.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$26 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/7495595703843891/

