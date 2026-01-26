Performing Live:

WEEDEATER

CONAN

Plus guests, TBA!

Weedeater is an American sludge metal band hailing from Wilmington, North Carolina, known for their heavy, down-tuned grooves and gritty musical aesthetic. The band was formed in the mid-'90s as a side project of \"Dixie\" Dave Collins (vocals, bass). Weedeater's sound draws from doom metal, sludge metal, and stoner metal, creating a visceral and powerfully raw listening experience. Collins, a key figure in the sludge metal scene, has been involved in other notable projects, but Weedeater remains a cornerstone of his musical endeavors.

Hear the roar of battle. Smell the stench of spilled blood. A thousand heads piled high like a grim mound of suffering. England's doom metal masters Conan are coming to conquer America! Those seeking ultra-heavy, downtuned, sludgey doom, look no further than the aptly-name Conan, a Liverpool trio who formed in 2006. Conan's doom is singular. Carved of granite. Bow down and hail Conan, as their sound will live immortal on the battlefield of doom!

doom metal. sludge metal. metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$32 advance;

$46 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/04-09.html

Watch and listen:

Weedeater: Mancoon: https://youtu.be/pK8yEnny9WQ

Conan: Levitation Hoax: https://youtu.be/-TFwio0Uk28