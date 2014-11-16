Wes Barker presented by Commedy Train Wreck

<p>Who is Wes Barker? Magician, Comedian, World Record holder. Wes Barker is the full package! Wes has appeared on Canada’s Got Talent, YTV, and The Comedy Network. He has been a special guest on talk shows, and at charity events. Wes has even been a guest performer on Louie Anderson’s show at The Plaza Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas! Wes is a true professional that you have to see live and this is your chance! “Wes makes you laugh your head off, as he fools your pants off.” ~ David Moses What does a Stunt Magician do? “I do EVERYTHING. My goal is to keep everyone laughing.</p>

<p>Sometimes it’s with impressive physical feats or amazing sleight of hand, but normally it’s just random acts of showing off! One thing I know for sure-I guarantee that everyone has a fantastic time.” ~Wes Barker</p>

<p><span style='font-family: Verdana;'><span style='font-family: Verdana,Verdana; font-size: medium;'><span style='font-family: Verdana,Verdana; font-size: medium;'>Tickets: $25 </span></span><span style='font-size: small;'><span style='font-size: small;'>Including all service charges </span></span></span></p>

<p>Tickets for the Creekside Theatre Productions can be purchased by phone or in person at the Customer Service Centre in the District of Lake Country Municipal Hall. The reservation phone line is 250-766-9309. The Municipal Hall ticket office is open from 8:30am – 4:00pm Monday through Friday.</p>

<p>The Creekside Theatre box office opens one hour prior to show time. At this time, if there are any seats available tickets may be purchased at the box office.</p>

<p>For all other inquiries about Theatre Administration call or e-mail:</p>

<p>250-766-5669 / theatre@lakecountry.bc.ca</p>

