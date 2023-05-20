What is Love: Twice K-Pop Dance Party
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents
WHAT IS LOVE: TWICE K-POP DANCE PARTY
Main Room:
Cip
2nite
All your favorite Twice & K-Pop, all in one night! We are honoring one of the biggest bands in the universe with a massive dance party tribute to Twice's entire body of work. Dance and sing-along to your favorite Twice songs as well as your favorite K-Pop hits from BTS, Blackpink, 2NE1, Bigbang, (G)I-Dle, Stray Kids, Exo, Monster X, Loona, HyunA, Sunmi, Itzy, Purple Kiss, Golden Child, Enhypen, Orange Caramel, Girls' Generation, Seventeen, Txt, Nct 127, Dreamcatcher and more!
Experience:
• Twice music videos
• Twice and K-Pop music anthems
• Twice inspired decorations
• Giveaways & much more!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/05-19.html
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$30 door.
