What is Love: Twice K-Pop Dance Party

Main Room:

Cip

2nite

All your favorite Twice & K-Pop, all in one night! We are honoring one of the biggest bands in the universe with a massive dance party tribute to Twice's entire body of work. Dance and sing-along to your favorite Twice songs as well as your favorite K-Pop hits from BTS, Blackpink, 2NE1, Bigbang, (G)I-Dle, Stray Kids, Exo, Monster X, Loona, HyunA, Sunmi, Itzy, Purple Kiss, Golden Child, Enhypen, Orange Caramel, Girls' Generation, Seventeen, Txt, Nct 127, Dreamcatcher and more!

trew

Experience:

• Twice music videos

• Twice and K-Pop music anthems

• Twice inspired decorations

• Giveaways & much more!

k-pop.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.

