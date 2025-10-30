WHY 2K: NEW YEAR'S EVE

Main Room:

J. Espinosa

Whatsupalbert

DJ Andy

Ring in the New Year with a blast from the past! Join us for the ultimate '90s & 2000s Throwback NYE Party, where nostalgia meets midnight magic. From Britney and Nsync to the Spice Girls and Outkast, we're spinning the tracks that defined an era. Dress to impress in your Y2K best, grab your crew, and count down to midnight while dancing to the hits that raised a generation. Let's welcome 2026 like it's 1999 (and 2009) all over again!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/12-31.html

90s pop. 2000s pop. hiphop. r&b. dance hits. remixes. indie.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$20 limited advance;

$30 after;

$43 door.