WHY 2K

Main Room:

Wreck A Noize

Rieta

$picy

Andy

Step into a time machine and journey back to the electrifying eras of the '90s and 2000s with our Throwback Dance Party! Get ready to unleash your inner nostalgia and groove to the beats that defined a generation. The dance floor is pulsating with the sounds of iconic tracks from Britney Spears, Nsync, Spice Girls, and MC Hammer and more. Our DJs will transport you to a world where flip phones and Tamagotchis were all the rage, and the Macarena was the dance craze sweeping the nation. Whether you were a '90s kid or a 2000s teen, this dance party promises to ignite your memories and keep you grooving all night long!

trew

Grab your friends, dust off your Discman, and prepare to dance your heart out as we take you on a musical journey through the greatest hits of two unforgettable decades. This is the ultimate blast from the past, and it's happening right here, right now! So, don't miss out on the party of a lifetime -- book your tickets today and get ready to party like it's 1999 and 2009 all over again.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/02-21.html

90s pop. 2000s pop. hiphop. r&b. dance hits. remixes. indie.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$12 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.