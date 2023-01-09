Performing Live:

WILL HAVEN -- https://www.facebook.com/willhavenband

CURSE -- https://www.cursetheband.com/

KVBRICK STARE -- https://www.kvbrickstare.com/

Will Haven: Sacramento, CA alternative metal veterans Will Haven never cracked the mainstream, but have earned deep respect all of their famous metal peers. Their reputation for challenging, combative, aggressive metallic hardcore and sonic dissonance stretches back to 1995. Their latest album is a natural progression for a band who've made landmark albums on the fringes of the heavy metal world for nearly 30 years and a total summation of all that's come before. Will Havens latest offering is riff-heavy and unapologetically more metal than ever, they show no signs of conforming.

trew

Curse: Singer/guitarist/writer WW, who performs as the band Curse, was born with a cleft lip, nose and palate. To make matters worse, he grew up in the extreme religious culture of the American south; equal parts evangelical judgement and capitalist dogma. WW eventually broke free and moved as far across the country as one can go. His lyrics are sometimes introspective & other times blasting vitriol at the conservative culture which he escaped. Curse's music features low-tuned guitar riffs stacked against grinding rhythms as the backdrop for their defiant, illustrative lyrics.

Kvbrick Stare: Kvbrick Stare is a modern metalcore band based in California's Bay Area. They bring a boundless energy to the metal genre, including a multitude of different flavors ranging from adrenaline inducing breakdowns to fist pumping choruses.

metal. sludge. noise metal. alternative metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/08-31d.html

Watch and listen:

Will Haven: Carpe Diem: https://youtu.be/R9isCTqcfOw

Curse: Burdens: https://youtu.be/WtgfgDabYUQ

Kvbrick Stare: Dead Men: https://youtu.be/esZ4lmZp-5c