Wine & Song

(En castellano más abajo/ en català més avall)

Jaume's Wine Tastings

presents

An Evening of Wine and Song

with Special Musical Guests

Carrie Lewis & Michele Faber

Come enjoy a rare evening that will delight the senses in one of Barcelona's most stunning Modernist flats, built by Gaudi's right hand man, Francesc Berenguer.

We combine a hand-picked selection of five exquisite Catalan and Spanish wines along with five carefully selected songs to reflect the mood and character of each wine.

What you can expect from this tasting:

-Trilingual, English, Catalan and Spanish.

-Enjoy five sensational and distinct wines, accompanied by some delicious nibbles.

-Learn from sommelier Jaume as he shares his expertise about the wines and their five regions.

-Relax and surrender to sensation as you savor Carrie's voice and Michelle's piano to take us on a emotional and sensory journey.

-Delight in the surroundings of an architectural jewel, and in the good company of our discerning public.

PRACTICAL INFO

Date - 1st of December.

Duration - Roughly 1.5 hours.

Time - We start at 20:00 sharp, but it is strongly advisable to come a little earlier for check in and to make sure you have a good seat.

Price - 35€ per person if you book early, that is before the 29th of November at 12:00 (otherwise 40€).

Reservations - In order to secure your place (and get a cheaper deal) we recommend you to book early clicking on the link as there are only 21 seats.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jaume's Wine Tastings

presenta

Una noche de vino y canciones

con dos invitadas musicales especiales

Carrie Lewis y Michele Faber

Ven a disfrutar de una noche única que te deleitará los sentidos en una de las casas modernistas más impresionantes de Barcelona, construido por Francesc Berenguer, que fue gran amigo y mano derecha de Gaudí.