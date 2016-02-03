<p>Winfield Seniors Mixed Invitational 2-Day 50+ Bonspiel</p>

<p>Tuesday, February 2nd & Wednesday, February 3rd, 2016</p>

<p>– $100.00 per team entry fee</p>

<p>– Cash Prizes for event winners</p>

<p>– 4 game bonspiel (2 games per day)</p>

<p>– Game start times range from 8:30am to 3:15pm</p>

<p>– Morning snacks & lunch included on both Tuesday & Wednesday</p>

<p>– 50/50 Draw</p>

<p>– 16 Teams</p>

<p>– Mixed (meaning each team must include at least 1 female).</p>

<p>To register please contact:</p>

<p>Bryan Frasch, Club Manager, Ph: 250-766-3318, e-mail winfieldcurlingclub@shaw.ca</p>

<p>Or</p>

<p>Keith Morcom : 250-765-8884 or John Fiwchuk: 250-766-2908</p>

<p> </p>