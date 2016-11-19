<p><img class='alignright size-large wp-image-13759' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016-winter-gathering-powwowposter-791x1024.jpg' alt='2016-winter-gathering-powwowposter' width='640' height='829' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016-winter-gathering-powwowposter-791x1024.jpg 791w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016-winter-gathering-powwowposter-232x300.jpg 232w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016-winter-gathering-powwowposter-768x994.jpg 768w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' />Lake Country Native Association invites you to the 22nd Annual</p>

<p>Winter Family Gathering Traditional Pow Wow</p>

<p> </p>

<p>Grand Entry: 1:00pm</p>

<p>Traditional Dinner</p>

<p>Arts & Crafts</p>

<p>Fun for the Whole Family</p>

<p>For more information or to reserve a craft table or register a special presentation please call 250-548-3723.</p>