<p>Lake Country Native Association invites you to the 21st Annual Winter Family Gathering Traditional Pow Wow. Fun for the whole family!</p>

<p>Grand Entry: 1:00pm</p>

<p>Host Drum: Birch Creek</p>

<p>Event Features:</p>

<ul>

<li>Tiny Tot Toonie Special</li>

<li>Special Presentations</li>

<li>LCNA Youth Group</li>

<li>Traditional Dinner</li>

<li>Arts & Crafts</li>

</ul>

<p>For more info, to reserve a craft table or register a special presentation, call 250-548-3723.</p>

<p>No outside raffles/fund-raisers.</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-medium wp-image-11608' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Powwow-2015-Nov211-232x300.jpg' alt='Powwow 2015 Nov21' width='464' height='600' /></p>