Winter Plurfest
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Back 2 Basic presents
WINTER PLURFEST
Above DNA:
Nelle
Dotsun
Meraki
Evol Decay
Ju1ced
Scotticus Finch
Elevener
Mark G
Dazzle Room:
Henry The 1/8th
El Nugget
Project Akuma
Crisitix
Chase Austin
DJ W4X
Phvntm
Solar Heaven
A night of bass heavy but eclectic EDM sounds. A journey from the future to the past. Back 2 Basic.
Nelle is an up-and-coming trap/bass DJ that is making massive waves in the Los Angeles music scene. Coming off high profile festivals such as Splash House, nelle is not only pursuing her dream but accomplishing her goals in a very short time. Recently selling out her first headlining show in San Francisco, we can't wait to see what's in store for her future.
bass. electro. trap. dubstep. riddim. d+b.
9pm - after hours.
all ages.
$15 limited advance;
$20 advance after;
$25 door.