Winter Whiskers Wonderland – pet photo event with proceeds to pet rescues

<p><strong><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-11698' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/imgCatDog-Christmas.jpg' alt='imgCatDog Christmas' width='396' height='239' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/imgCatDog-Christmas.jpg 396w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/imgCatDog-Christmas-300x181.jpg 300w' sizes='(max-width: 396px) 100vw, 396px' />Bring your furry, feathered or scaly pet to our Winter Whiskers Wonderland for the pawfect pet photo! </strong></p>

<h4><strong> Sunday, November 22nd, 12:00pm – 4:00 pm</strong></h4>

<p>We are transforming our clinic into a winter wonderland for a day! Come along with your pets of all shapes and sizes (and the two legged members of the family) for the perfect Christmas photo – we’ll have a dressing up box for pets and pet parents, snow, Christmas trees, elves and perhaps some presents!</p>

<h4><strong>A digital photo of your pet is only $10.00 with all proceeds going to local pet rescues.</strong></h4>

<p>We have our fabulous photo elves, Chris and Ellen from Duggan Photography on hand to capture the moment. Proceeds from the day will be donated by Tri Lake Animal Hospital to two local animal charities – Okanagan Humane Society and Kelowna Rabbit Advocates.</p>

<p>Our elves are 100% pet friendly and non-allergenic!</p>

<p>We will be offering ‘behind the scenes’ tours of Tri Lake Animal Hospital and members of Okanagan Humane Society and Kelowna Rabbit Advocates will be there to meet you; they may even have some of their adoptees looking for their forever home!</p>

<p>Plus there will be coffee, mulled cider and home baked goodies available – no charge but any donation is welcome!</p>

<p>For more information, please contact Tri Lake Animal Hospital at 250-766-3236 or email <a href='http://trilake.ca/for-pet-owners/winter_whiskers_wonderland/info@trilake.ca'>info@trilake.ca</a></p>