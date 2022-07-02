Winter Wonderland
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
RAIL RAGE -- https://www.facebook.com/railrageband
THE TROUBS -- https://www.facebook.com/thetroubss
ROTTERDAM -- https://www.facebook.com/rotterdamband
CAPTIVE STATE -- https://www.facebook.com/captivestateca
LANDLINE -- https://www.facebook.com/landlineca
PAPERS -- https://www.facebook.com/papersinthebay
THE REAL CONSPIRACY -- https://www.facebook.com/therealc0nspiracy
NECESSARY NOISE -- https://www.facebook.com/necessarynoiseband
BREAK THE PARADOX -- https://www.facebook.com/btpofficial18
Featuring the best new rock talent from around the Bay Area. This show will be your chance to say you saw them before they made it big!
rock. indie rock. metal. hard rock.
5pm - midnight.
all ages.
$12 advance;
$15 day of show.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/469317771210619/
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/02-06d.html
Info
credits