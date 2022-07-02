Winter Wonderland

Performing Live:

RAIL RAGE -- https://www.facebook.com/railrageband

THE TROUBS -- https://www.facebook.com/thetroubss

ROTTERDAM -- https://www.facebook.com/rotterdamband

CAPTIVE STATE -- https://www.facebook.com/captivestateca

LANDLINE -- https://www.facebook.com/landlineca

trew

PAPERS -- https://www.facebook.com/papersinthebay

THE REAL CONSPIRACY -- https://www.facebook.com/therealc0nspiracy

NECESSARY NOISE -- https://www.facebook.com/necessarynoiseband

BREAK THE PARADOX -- https://www.facebook.com/btpofficial18

Featuring the best new rock talent from around the Bay Area. This show will be your chance to say you saw them before they made it big!

rock. indie rock. metal. hard rock.

5pm - midnight.

all ages.

$12 advance;

$15 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/469317771210619/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/02-06d.html