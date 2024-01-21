Vital presents

WOBBLELAND: OFFICIAL AFTER PARTY: NIGHT 2

Main Room:

TBA!

Above DNA:

TBA!

Every year Wobbleland brings two nights of bone crushing bass music to the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, and every year the party keeps going after main stage goes dark. Join us at DNA Lounge for the official Wobbleland 2024 Afterparty, featuring surprise performances from some of the biggest names on the festival, plus support from the hottest up and coming DJs and producers the Bay Area has to offer.

trew

While tickets will be available at the door, capacity is limited and prices will be much higher. Secure your ticket now to guarantee entry, and we'll see you on the dance floor.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/01-20.html

dubstep.

11:30pm - 4am.

18+ with ID.

$25, $30, $35 limited advance;

$40 after.