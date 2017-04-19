POSTPONED: Women for SustainABILITY gathering

<p>Join friends and neighbours for… ‘<strong>Another Conversation</strong>‘ with the Fresh Outlook Foundation & Lake Country Art Gallery. This evening of fun, friendship, and fine food features a juried members’ exhibit that will nourish your body, mind & spirit!</p>

<p>April 18th, 2017/ 6pm-9pm/ <a href='http://www.lakecountryartgallery.ca/'>Lake Country Art Gallery</a> & <a href='https://www.facebook.com/McSprouley'>Lake Country Coffee House</a>/ Tickets $40 WATCH THE EVENT WEBSITE FOR THE RESCHEDULED DATE IN MAY </p>

<p><a class='button-small grey rounded3' href='https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/women-4-sustainability-tickets-32275891059'>REGISTRATION</a></p>

<ul>

<li>Enjoy a home-cooked meal prepared by the loving hands of the Lake Country Coffee House</li>

<li>Explore the intriguing field of Conversational Intelligence through the eyes of acclaimed Okanagan artists</li>

<li>Hear guest curator and visual storyteller Lee Claremont speak about the language of art, and how each of us speaks it differently</li>

<li>Learn how different types of imagery can inspire thoughts and feelings about important sustainability issues</li>

</ul>

<p>Come and bring a friend! <a href='http://freshoutlookfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/W4S-Poster-.pdf'>Women 4 SustainAbility Poster</a></p>

<p><a href='https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/women-4-sustainability-tickets-32275891059'><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-14681' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/W4S-2017-04-18-event-at-Art-Gallery.jpg' alt='' width='569' height='800' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/W4S-2017-04-18-event-at-Art-Gallery.jpg 569w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/W4S-2017-04-18-event-at-Art-Gallery-213x300.jpg 213w' sizes='(max-width: 569px) 100vw, 569px' /></a></p>

<p>Tickets: <a class='ai1ec-ticket-url-exported' href='https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/women-4-sustainability-tickets-32275891059'>https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/women-4-sustainability-tickets-32275891059</a>.</p>