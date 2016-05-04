Woodsdale Rd/Seymour Rd Upgrade – Neighbourhood Block Meeting

<p>Notice to Residents of Seymour Rd / Woodsdale Rd area:</p>

<p>Please be advised that Pyramid Excavation Corporatio nhas been awarded the contract for works on Seymour Road and Woodsdale Road and will be holding a meeting to discuss the project.</p>

<p>Location: Corner of Woodsdale Road and Seymour Road</p>

<p>Date/Time: Tuesday, May 3, 2016 at 5:00pm</p>

<p>In attendance will be a representative from the District of Lake Country and the consulting engineering firm, as well as the Pyramid site superintendent and projec tmanager.</p>

<p>The purpose of this meeting is to introduce the construction team to residents, discuss the project and obtain feedback on potential issues of concern to residents.</p>

<p>If you have any questions or concerns prior to this meeting please contact the following:</p>

<p>Site Superintendent: Brad Cruickshank 250-808-8043</p>

<p>Project Manager: Pat Adkin 250-808-8052</p>