WOODSTOCK 99 RE-DO

Above DNA: Nu Metal + 90s Rave

Autopsy

Danny Delorean

Impirum Crypt

Plus Surprise Mystery DJ

Dazzle Room: 90s and 2000s Hip Hop

trew

Myke One

Plus Special Guest

From the creator of Fyre'd: The Fyre Festival mock party, comes the Woodstock '99 Re-Do party!

Woodstock '99 was littered with problems never before seen at a music festival, but it was also one of the biggest events of the century. Our goal with this event is to party the way it should have been, without all the atrocities.

Come mosh to DJs spinning music from Korn, Limp Bizkit, Rage Against The Machine, Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Godsmack, Megadeth, The Offspring, Dmx, Kid Rock, The Chemical Brothers, Ice Cube, Fatboy Slim, Moby, Bush, Everclear, and so many more similar artists from the late 90's and early 2000's. Crowd surf at your own risk.

Make sure to wear your best 90's outfit, boo the DJs if they spin any Backstreet Boys or Britney Spears, and headbang until you snap your neck.

The front room will have Nu Metal playing from 9-12, with 90's Rave music closing the night out.

The back room will be 90's and 2000's Hip Hop all night.

Also Featuring:

• A Surprise Mystery Closing DJ.

• Midnight candlelight ceremony (with your cellphone lights).

• Beachballs.

• Air Guitar.

• Woodstock 99 footage.

• Free clean drinking water from our fountains.

• Clean bathrooms.

• Affordable food and drinks.

• No sweltering sun.

• Proper trash cleanup.

• Proper security.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/11-18d.html

Watch and listen:

Peace, Love, and Rage Trailer: https://youtu.be/h62RmIsx6MA

Trainwreck Trailer: https://youtu.be/Tm5uUzbUwR4

nu metal. 90s rave. rap. alternative. grunge. techno.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$19 after;

$25 day of show.