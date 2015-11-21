Work party at the New Food Bank

to Google Calendar - Work party at the New Food Bank - 2015-11-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Work party at the New Food Bank - 2015-11-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Work party at the New Food Bank - 2015-11-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - Work party at the New Food Bank - 2015-11-21 18:00:00

New Food Bank Building @ 9830 Bottom Wood Lake Rd, Lake Country, BC V4V 1S7, Canada

<p>Rotary has planned a work party on Saturday at the new Food Bank building from 9am until the work gets done to install interior walls (OSB sheets).  Everyone is welcome!</p>

<p>There will be coffee and lunch provisions available.</p>

<p>Come spend a little while or a long time, and connect with friends and neighbours while you help complete a worthwhile project in our community.  Check in with Tom Roth on site to be assigned a task.  Bring your favorite comfy work gloves and get involved.</p>

Info
New Food Bank Building @ 9830 Bottom Wood Lake Rd, Lake Country, BC V4V 1S7, Canada
to Google Calendar - Work party at the New Food Bank - 2015-11-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Work party at the New Food Bank - 2015-11-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Work party at the New Food Bank - 2015-11-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - Work party at the New Food Bank - 2015-11-21 18:00:00