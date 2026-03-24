WORLD GOTH NIGHT

Main Room:

Decay

Joe Radio

Melting Girl

Lounge:

Chat Noir

Plus guests, TBA!

Above DNA:

Sage

Starr Noir

Plastic Disease

Dazzle Room:

Owen

Xander

Get ready Spooky Folks in the Bay Area and Beyond:

5/22/26: World Goth Day, --ahem-- Night at DNA Lounge! This massive celebration brings together San Francisco's most prominent dark alternative crews for a full venue take-over! A full night of music, art, visuals and fashion, all the things that bring our communities together!

The Music: Dancing in 4 Rooms with 10 DJs representing legendary SF nights: Death Guild, Gothicumbia, Nightshift, After Life, Dark Sparkle, and Dancing Ghosts. There will be every flavor of music under the \"goth umbrella\" to choose from!

The Art: Vending with local artists and makers, on two floors! Bling your Fangs upstairs with Tooth Gems, and get guidance with a Tarot reading upstairs!

The Fashion: This is where You come in! We want to see you in your finest gothic and black attire! Whatever flavor of goth you are, we want to see you! We'll have a photographer on hand for those that don't mind their photo being taken! It's going to be one magical night to remind everyone, that Goth is for Every Body! Let's celebrate, together!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/05-22.html

Watch and listen:

W.G.D.: https://youtu.be/AW4iVuK7HkU

gothic. industrial. ebm. darkwave. post punk.

9pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$13 limited advance;

$15 after;

$25 door.