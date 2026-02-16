Performing Live:

WRAITH

WITCHTRAP

THE BLACK MORIAH

BURIAL OATH

What started as a one-man band from Northwest Indiana many moons ago has evolved into a propulsive beast of a band. Channeling a reverence to classic metal from a bygone era, Wraith is known for a high-octane sound blending early thrash with punk influences. This blackened speed metal band has gained notoriety in the metal scene for their incendiary live shows.

Witchtrap formed in 1996 in Colombia and quickly became a cornerstone of the Latin American thrash metal scene. Known for their aggressive sound and classic heavy metal influences, they have garnered a loyal following both locally and internationally. Witchtrap's live shows are a high-octane and intense experience that showcase the raw power of Colombian thrash metal. Thanks to their commitment to crossing borders at any cost, the international metal audience is no stranger to their electrifying performances, embracing the band with relentless headbanging and mosh pits whenever they hit the road.

Seditious, malicious, fiends, the horde of highwaymen ride on! The Black Moriah is influenced by hymns buried deep beneath dried earth, T.B.M. drinks the spirits of past metal greats as they frequent dens of iniquity, homes of misfortune and girls of ill-repute. Look to the horizon for the demented highwaymen this year. They come to pillage your village and soil your doves. Bring your gold and pay tribute or face the wrath of this desert funeral party.

Rising from the depths of Cleveland, Ohio, Burial Oath is a black metal band with modern elements. Its music is equal parts of aggression and depression.

metal. speed metal. thrash.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$22 advance;

$32 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/06-07.html

Watch and listen:

Wraith: Cloaked In Black: https://youtu.be/yM_XbbKHkJE

Witchtrap: Black Like The Night: https://youtu.be/WMiEk_wb1K8

The Black Moriah: Road Agents of the Blast Furnace: https://youtu.be/fe8pKi52W2c

Burial Oath: Void Hunter: https://youtu.be/E2GjwX2NNCQ