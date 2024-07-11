Performing Live:

XTR HUMAN

KRIS BAHA

VOID PALACE

With DJ:

Starr Noir

Born in fire and tempered in the batcaves and warehouse raves of Berlin, Johannes Stabel brings a leather-wrapped hammer to gothic nightlife. A Don amongst the burnt strobes, grime-soaked venues and endless nights of Berlin, Stabel is revered for his high-energy performances as XTR Human. His deeply rich and arresting vocals herald back to the dark romance of '80s legends, while a mere flex of his fists send brvtal blasts of bass scurrying, emotional coldwave terminated beneath a furioso of modernized hardbody Ebm beats that put the Schwarz in Schwarzenegger.

trew

Kris Baha, the Australian born, multi-disciplinary queer artist of Egyptian-Armenian and Italian descent, has become known for a mutant trademark production style inspired by sunbaked hallucinatory visions of the past-future, mixed with the concrete-clad industrial hum of a metropolis after dark. Kris is a fixture in Berlin's industrial, electronic punk, and techno club scene. His sound takes futuristic parts of techno, Ebm, electro, drum & bass, trance and smashes them together in a hadron collider, racing from speeds of 125-150 BPM and discovering a new sonic territory.

An apparition of industrial and darkwave influenced techno and dark electro, Void Palace is a salient specter born in the LA underground scene. Void Palace blends traditional Ebm, modern Berlin techno, and Post-Punk, while also adding elements of classic Electro to create an infectious new rhythm to get lost in.

DJ Starr Noir provides a dance floor experience that was created from her love of Goth & Industrial but has grown to include current Dark Alt & Electronica. DJ Starr will be playing before, between and after the bands.

ebm. industrial. new beat.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$16 advance;

$21 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/11-06d.html

Watch and listen:

Xtr Human: Neid: https://youtu.be/IFWUemDBZPk

Kris Baha: Flesh & Code: https://youtu.be/xRvB5kzpGGA