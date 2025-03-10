YDG
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Bassrush and Vital present
YDG
Main Room:
YDG
Dazzle
Nessli
Hiræth
Start at $15 At 301 increases to $20 At 471 increases to $25
Ydg is breaking boundaries in bass music with a genre-fluid sound that's earned support from Illenium, Disclosure, John Summit, and Zeds Dead. From viral remixes to his rising festival presence, Ydg's momentum in 2024 is undeniable.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/10-02.html
dubstep.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$15, $20 limited advance;
$25 after;
$25 day of show.
