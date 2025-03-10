Bassrush and Vital present

YDG

Main Room:

YDG

Dazzle

Nessli

Hiræth

Ydg is breaking boundaries in bass music with a genre-fluid sound that's earned support from Illenium, Disclosure, John Summit, and Zeds Dead. From viral remixes to his rising festival presence, Ydg's momentum in 2024 is undeniable.

dubstep.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after;

$25 day of show.