Yoga Brunch: Venezuelan style. Spanish&English

Una excelente ocasión para venir a practicar Vinyasa Yoga y luego degustar un brunch especial a lo venezolano.

Tendremos las famosas "arepas", integrales, potentes y hechas de maíz y de manera artesanal al momento.

Pues una "arepa" según la tradición venezolana se come humeante, calientita y el queso derritiéndose cual poema visual gastronómico.

Podrás probar la versión vegana si el lácteo no es lo tuyo.

Habrá nuestro espectacular chupito "Slow Juice Fresh total": remolacha, zanahoria, jengibre, limón, manzana. Hecho al momento, por supuesto.

Probarás nuestro exclusivo Té danés "y el pastel de Stevia gluten free, que esta vez será una sorpresa para tu paladar.

El estilo de Yoga es Vinyasa, dinámico, energético, audaz y con mucho enfoque en conectar con la respiración y movimiento.

Sin olvidarnos de la "alineación" y del flujo energético que se logra en cada asana.

Será una sesión abierta y todos los niveles son bienvenidos.

Si no tienes esterilla puedes alquilar una de las nuestras de marca Manduka, ecológica y de alta calidad, all igual que el resto de los materiales que se usan en Drishya Yoga.

Llámanos y haz tu reserva, ya que son plazas limitadas.

664539892

Puedes enviarnos también un mail para reservar:

drishya.yoga@gmail.com

Precio. 15 euros.

Alquiler de Esterillas: 1 euro.

ENGLISH:

An excellent opportunity to practice Vinyasa Yoga and after that, taste a special Venezuelan brunch.

We will have the famous "arepas", super healthy version, powerful, made of cornand we will make it at the moment.

According to Venezuelan tradition the "arepa" should be eaten warm and the most perfect moment its when you see the cheese melting inside: a total visual gastronomic poem.

You can try the vegan version if dairy is not your thing.

There will be our spectacular shoot "Slow Juice Fresh Total": beet, carrot, ginger, lemon, apple. Done at the moment, of course.