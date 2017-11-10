Yoga Solidario por Puerto Rico

(ENGLISH BELOW)

Algunos profes de Yoga con Gracia nos hemos unido ofreciendo esta clase de yoga para ayudar con la crisis humanitaria de Puerto Rico (país natal de Vivi Devi Dasi) debido al paso del huracán María.

Vivi a organizado una campaña para recaudar fondos para poder ayudar a sus familiares y amigos que están desde hace más de un mes sin electricidad ni agua potable y con recursos son muy limitados de alimento e higiene.

LOS DONATIVOS DE ESTE EVENTO IRÁN A SU PROJECTO:

Crear y distribuir I AM RESCUE KITS. Estos kits llevarán productos ecológicos incluyendo:

- Lámpara solar

- Cargador de móvil solar

- Pastillas purificadoras de agua

- Desinfectante de manos

- Mosquitero

- Repelente de mosquitos Bio

- “Power Bars” Orgánicas

- Semillas Orgánicas para un huerto casero

- Jabón Biodegradable

- Multi-Vitaminas Bio

* Tu AMOR y APOYO son necesarios AHORA, más que nunca, ya que la gente enfrenta la mayor lucha de sus vidas.

GRACIAS!

Puedes visitar la página de recaudación de fondos GoFundme aquí:

https://www.gofundme.com/help-i-am-puerto-rico?donorname=Erin+Rice

Some of the Yoga con Gracia teachers will teach a yoga class to help with the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico (home land of Vivi Devi Dasi) due to Hurricane Maria.

Vivi has organized a campaign to raise funds to help her family and friends who have been without electricity or drinking water for more than a month and have very limited food and hygiene resources.

THE DONATIONS OF THIS EVENT WILL GO TO HER PROJECT:

Create and distribute I AM RESCUE KITS. These kits will carry eco products including:

- Solar lamp

- Solar mobile charger

- Water purification tablets

- Hand sanitizer

- Mosquito net

- Bio mosquito repellent

- Organic Power Bars

- Organic Seeds for a home garden

- Biodegradable soap

- Multi-Vitamins Bio

* Your LOVE and SUPPORT are needed NOW more than ever, as people face the greatest struggle of their lives.

THANK YOU!

https://www.facebook.com/events/126006901450337/