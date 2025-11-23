Bassrush and Vital present

YOSUF

Main Room:

Yosuf

Plus guests, TBA!

Yosuf is a Hardstyle DJ and producer known for high-impact tracks like \"Anadrol,\" \"wasteLAND,\" and \"Tren,\" blending relentless kicks with euphoric melodies. Fresh off his performance at Wobbleland, his recent releases including \"Get Back\" and \"Aristocat (Yosuf Hardstyle Remix)\" with Alfons showcase his versatility and crowd-commanding energy. Collaborating with artists such as Tevvez, Oliver Tree, and Maul, Yosuf continues to push the boundaries of Hardstyle on global stages.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/11-22.html

hardstyle.

10pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$10, $15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after;

$25 day of show.