Young Agrarians – 3rd Winter Okanagan Mixer

<p>Young Agrarians engages new entrants to farming through farm tours, workshops and Mixers like this one.</p>

<p><strong>The 3rd Okanagan Winter Mixer will be a full day bursting with information, networking and phenomenal food.</strong> Topics and presenters were selected after surveying new farmers in the region and range from: water harvesting and permaculture design for drought, business planning and marketing, indigenous food lands, rotational grazing for livestock, setting up a 1-acre farm on leased land, to women in agro-ecology.</p>

<p>Open to the public, the Mixer and its range of sessions will appeal to everybody with an interest in maintaining and preserving the local food system, including urban farmers and gardeners, conventional growers and producers, and permaculture or biodynamic farmers. “YA Mixers provide a great excuse for getting together with other farmers to learn, socialize, and share resources during the dark days of winter,” says Tristan Cavers of Golden Ears Farm (Chase, BC).</p>

<p>Much gratitude to the Central Okanagan Foundation and Growing Forward 2, a federal-provincialterritorial initiative, for financial support. Joy Road Catering will be delighting us with their culinary creations for lunch, with generous contributions from Urban Harvest Organic Delivery.</p>

<p><strong>Saturday dinner will be a community potluck open to all ages!</strong> Please invite family and friends, and bring a dish to share and tools to eat with (plate, utensils, water bottle, cup).</p>

<p><strong>For the schedule and registration, visit the YA website: youngagrarians.org/okmixer2016/.</strong></p>

<p>A partnership with FarmFolk CityFolk Society, Young Agrarians (YA) is a network for new and young ecological and organic farmers in BC that has grown across Canada. YA coordinates an ongoing educational event series, from farm tours and potlucks to winter one- to two-day new farmer ‘mixers’. Since 2012, the network has hosted 110 events, with over 5500 participants! YA also offers a business mentorship program, and works to promote land linking (matching new entrants with established farmland).</p>

