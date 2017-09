<p>Have fun and move to the music through a variety of exercises designed to increase confidence and prevent falls through balance and core strengthening .</p>

<p>Appropriate for all abilities and fitness levels 50+ and beyond.</p>

<p>Tuesday’s 3:30-4:30 at the Lake Country Seniors Activity Centre</p>

<p>Contact Bobbi Moger for more information 250-317-3508</p>