Youth Day at Oceola Fish & Game Club

<p><span class='highlightNode'>OCEOLA Fish and Game Club</span> is hosting a Youth Day June 25th, 10am till 4pm at the Clubhouse located at 11888 McGowan Road in Lake Country.</p>

<p>Ages 6-16 welcome.</p>

<p>Kids will learn useful survival skills and some other really cool skills while enjoying the BC Outdoors.</p>

<p>Sign up at Weber and Makin Gun Shop at 1691 Powick in Kelowna or by emailing samrobg@shaw.ca.</p>

<p>$10 per child.</p>

<p>Lunch and goodies to take home provided.</p>

<p>Everyone is welcome – membership not a requirement for this event.</p>