Performing Live:

With a midtempo sound that fans of Lick and Hvdes are sure to enjoy, Zabo is an artist that all bass music fans should be watching closely. Hailing from Toronto, Canada, Zabo has quietly amassed an impressive online following full of fans from all over the world.

He's already played multiple shows in China and continues to grow in popularity overseas. After making his live debut in China earlier this year, Zabo will soon be playing his first North American show in Texas. With a solid catalog of original productions dating back to 2017, he has clearly found his sound and is quickly gaining traction in the bass music scene.

midtempo. bass music.

9pm - 2:30am.

all ages.

