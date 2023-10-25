Performing Live:

ZEKE -- https://www.zekeyou.com/

HOOKERS -- https://www.facebook.com/hookersofficial

Plus guests, TBA!

Zeke established a nasty disposition while cutting teeth on their own brash hardcore punk. Since 1993, Zeke set out to bring their energetic recordings to the stage and established a more than formidable reputation as \"the live band to beat\". Zeke live shows are the stuff of legend as they unveil a devastatingly high-octane assault. Right from the beginning, the band was heralded \"Rock and Roll outlaws,\" playing every conceivable venue that would have them. They have toured relentlessly playing everything from stadiums with 50,000 people, to bars with 10 people, but the spirit remained the same; rock like this might be the last show ever. Their music mixes punk nihilism with a hard hitting metal extravagance. Their albums burn white hot from start to finish, as super-charged guitars, electrifying leads and a raucous punk attitude race full throttle down a highway to Hell. This is Rock N Roll the way it was meant to be!

Hookers have been delivering scalding hot Louisville, Kentucky hardcore punk seeped in metal for 30 years! They describe their sound as a combination of the \"thunder of Blue Cheer, the speed of Motörhead and the teachings of Anton LeVey\". Vocalist Adam Neal credits having watched the film 'Werewolf vs The Vampire Women' 27 times in a row as being influential in creating the image and lyrics of the band.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$22 advance;

$27 day of show.

Zeke: Chinatown: https://youtu.be/M9sAB3sK_XA

Hookers: Teenage Blood: https://youtu.be/zibVtIbo2p0