Performing Live:

X8XGATESX

DAUNTED

THE PATH

SPAM CALLER

DNA Lounge and Zest Bay Collective apologize for confusion with ticket availability. There were some 3rd party complications that have since been resolved. We are both excited to move forward with this incredible show, and look forward to seeing you all here!

Note: This show begins in Above DNA at 5:30pm and then moves to the Main Room at 9pm. It is one ticket for both rooms!

trew

Zesta Grande 2 is the long awaited, second installment of the West Coast powerviolence and hardcore festival. Playing the fest this year are numerous bands from Japan and Germany, some of which have never played in the United States. After 4 long years, Zesta Grande has returned bigger and faster than before!

Fuck On The Beach has been a prominent figure in the Japanese powerviolence scene from the mid-1990s to the present. They first gained international recognition with their many releases on legendary label Slap-A-Ham Records and published multiple albums by the Tokyo-based band. They are known widely for their tongue-in-cheek humor, adrenaline inducing enthusiasm on stage, and their fast paced songs.

The group once known as Noukasuitai, was founded in Tokyo, Japan in 1991. In late 1993, they changed their name to Slight Slappers. In July 1995, they released a split with Capitalist Casualties leading to widespread critical acclaim among fans of the Powerviolence genre.

Originating from Burbank, California, Lack of Interest has been a staple of the Powerviolence since the band's formation in 1990. They are known for their distinct sound and vocal style. Their influence has made a lasting impact on the genre and this can be heard in many contemporary acts today. After almost 10 years, the band returns to make their final Bay Area performance.

Yacøpsæ is a German Powerviolence band formed in 1990. They emerged out of the Hamburg squatter punk scene and have been active ever since. Their fan base has a strong presence in the United States, Europe, as well as abroad.

powerviolence. hardcore. grindcore.

doors @ 5:30pm;

show @ 6pm - 9pm.

all ages.

$30 advance;

$35 door.

