Zombie: Composers Screening by Fabio Frizzi

Performing Live:

FABIO FRIZZI

With DJ:

Omar

Join us for a special screening of the Composers Cut of Lucio Fulcis' Zombie with a live score by original composer Fabio Frizzi

Composer, orchestrator and conductor, Fabio Frizzi has scored over one hundred soundtracks between cinema and television series. He has won numerous awards throughout his career and has followed in the footsteps of the masters of Italian cinema. A great lover of cinema, he combined his innate musicality with the magic of movie making from a young age. He studied piano and many other instruments, but his great companion of a lifetime is the classical guitar. In addition to composing for the movie industry, he composed the music of many TV series and variety shows for Italian television. He writes a lot for the theatre and considers the creation of his numerous ballets a feather in his cap. Frizzi has worked alongside many of the great Italian directors but he is famous amongst horror fans for his collaboration with the director Lucio Fulci, which lasted from 1975 to 1990. Of the many works Fulci and Frizzo collaborated on, Zombie is the most notorious. A true legendary cult film, Zombie still has horror aficionados raving about the notorious \"splinter\" scene and the epic battle battle between Zombie and Shark!

trew

San Francisco scenemaker DJ Omar of Popscene fame has been keeping San Francisco on its dancing feet for the past decade. A DJ with an eclectic array of musical tastes and cultures, there's no predicting what comes next - anything from electro to goth to horror soundtracks.

The meet and greet will be at 5:30pm.

Tickets and Seating Information:

General Admission tickets do not include guaranteed seating.

Downstairs Seating: is sold by the chair. When these sell out, there is ample standing room.