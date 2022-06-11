Zombie Gang & PLUR Alliance present

ZOMBIE FREAKSHOW

Above DNA:

Saturn

Emotegi

Zeija

Bigsnowap

Ilyaxhes

Niqbo

Wstdyth

Juniper Fields

Smoking Stogies

trew

9aradox

Killpariah

4N

Phaso

Busby

Chains

JoshIGuess

Omgkarma

Dazzle Room:

Kandi Sesh SF (Spooky kandi making kickback!)

🧠⚰️Crawl out of your coffin to the zombie freakshow 🧟🎉

Rise up to rave with the living dead ☠️🔊

The graveyard smash is about to commence🧟‍♂️

Live performances from all artists with spooky dance party following after💀👻

Bring your fellow undead friends 🧟🧟🧟‍♂️ and be prepared to join the horde Wear your scariest rave attire or show off your costume🎃🧛🏻 It's gonna be a graveyard smash 💥 👻👹

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/11-05d.html

Watch and listen:

Saturn: Brutal Truth: https://youtu.be/4rJl6chgiw8

Novagang: Propane Prod Slappy: https://youtu.be/uGLcHUyO-R8

hyperpop. digicore. scenecore. hardstyle.

7pm - 2am.

all ages.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.