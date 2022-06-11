Zombie Freakshow
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Zombie Gang & PLUR Alliance present
ZOMBIE FREAKSHOW
Above DNA:
Saturn
Emotegi
Zeija
Bigsnowap
Ilyaxhes
Niqbo
Wstdyth
Juniper Fields
Smoking Stogies
9aradox
Killpariah
4N
Phaso
Busby
Chains
JoshIGuess
Omgkarma
Dazzle Room:
Kandi Sesh SF (Spooky kandi making kickback!)
🧠⚰️Crawl out of your coffin to the zombie freakshow 🧟🎉
Rise up to rave with the living dead ☠️🔊
The graveyard smash is about to commence🧟♂️
Live performances from all artists with spooky dance party following after💀👻
Bring your fellow undead friends 🧟🧟🧟♂️ and be prepared to join the horde Wear your scariest rave attire or show off your costume🎃🧛🏻 It's gonna be a graveyard smash 💥 👻👹
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/11-05d.html
Watch and listen:
Saturn: Brutal Truth: https://youtu.be/4rJl6chgiw8
Novagang: Propane Prod Slappy: https://youtu.be/uGLcHUyO-R8
hyperpop. digicore. scenecore. hardstyle.
7pm - 2am.
all ages.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door.
Info
credits