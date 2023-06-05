Zombii Freakshow: Feral Fiesta
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Zombii Gang & PLUR Alliance present
ZOMBII FREAKSHOW: FERAL FIESTA
Main Room:
Sebii
6arelyhuman
Hoshiestar
Jedwill
Niqbo
9aradox
Bayymack
Strgurrl
Young4n
Smokingstogies
Busby999
Thaibodydump
Kidlords
Mikesaatchi
Chains
With DJs:
TreeKat!
Niqbo
Release your inner beast and get ready to dance with the dead! 🐾 Live djs and performances from your favorites Sebii, 6arelyhuman, Jedwill & more💃. The Feral Fiesta invites all wild animals 🐈, freaks 🤡, zombies 🧟♀️, and characters of yours desire🧛🏻. Grab your mates and get ready to dance to your grave.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/05-05.html
Watch and listen:
Sebii: Donorr: https://youtu.be/J49fMe3j8KU
6arelyhuman: Hands Up: https://youtu.be/hAqzpzsNpfY
digicore. alt-edm. hyperpop. scenecore. hardstyle.
7pm - 2:30am.
all ages.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door.
