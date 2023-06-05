Zombii Gang & PLUR Alliance present

ZOMBII FREAKSHOW: FERAL FIESTA

Main Room:

Sebii

6arelyhuman

Hoshiestar

Jedwill

Niqbo

9aradox

Bayymack

Strgurrl

trew

Young4n

Smokingstogies

Busby999

Thaibodydump

Kidlords

Mikesaatchi

Chains

With DJs:

TreeKat!

Niqbo

Release your inner beast and get ready to dance with the dead! 🐾 Live djs and performances from your favorites Sebii, 6arelyhuman, Jedwill & more💃. The Feral Fiesta invites all wild animals 🐈, freaks 🤡, zombies 🧟‍♀️, and characters of yours desire🧛🏻. Grab your mates and get ready to dance to your grave.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/05-05.html

Watch and listen:

Sebii: Donorr: https://youtu.be/J49fMe3j8KU

6arelyhuman: Hands Up: https://youtu.be/hAqzpzsNpfY

digicore. alt-edm. hyperpop. scenecore. hardstyle.

7pm - 2:30am.

all ages.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.