Performing live:

SHAKLAB.LTD

JORDYN DIEW

A MORE PERFECT UNION

AMAYITA

JGIBBZ

ASTREAUX GUILLOTINE

DAVID LUKA

JAE XO

Join us for an unforgettable night as Bridging the Music brings together the best of local talent and exciting out-of-town artists! Whether you're a die-hard music lover or simply looking for a memorable experience with friends, we've got something for you.

Experience one night filled with live music across genres - up and coming, touring acts. You never know what you're going to get! Discover local favorites and discover new sounds with the latest and greatest musicians who are ready to bring their talents to our community.

rock. hiphop.

doors @ 5:30pm;

show @ 6pm - midnight.

21+ with ID.

$22 advance;

$31 door.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/01-07d.html