miniFEST

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Performing live:

CHELL

BABY BENSON

KHALIBUD HILL

QUAIL X-ING

TAYLOR WEBER

VRSDAWRD

An evening of music, art & community in a festival-style atmosphere! Come support top-notch local and touring acts, visual artists and more.

rock. hiphop.

doors @ 5:30pm;

show @ 6pm - midnight.

21+ with ID.

$22 advance;

$33 door.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/06-10d.html

Info

DNA Logo

credits

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Kalender - miniFEST - 2026-06-11 02:30:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - miniFEST - 2026-06-11 02:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - miniFEST - 2026-06-11 02:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - miniFEST - 2026-06-11 02:30:00 ical