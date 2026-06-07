Performing live:

CHELL

BABY BENSON

KHALIBUD HILL

QUAIL X-ING

TAYLOR WEBER

VRSDAWRD

An evening of music, art & community in a festival-style atmosphere! Come support top-notch local and touring acts, visual artists and more.

rock. hiphop.

doors @ 5:30pm;

show @ 6pm - midnight.

21+ with ID.

$22 advance;

$33 door.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/06-10d.html