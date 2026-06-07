miniFEST
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing live:
CHELL
BABY BENSON
KHALIBUD HILL
QUAIL X-ING
TAYLOR WEBER
VRSDAWRD
An evening of music, art & community in a festival-style atmosphere! Come support top-notch local and touring acts, visual artists and more.
rock. hiphop.
doors @ 5:30pm;
show @ 6pm - midnight.
21+ with ID.
$22 advance;
$33 door.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/06-10d.html
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DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That