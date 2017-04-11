thREADS
Lake Country Branch - Okanagan Regional Library @ 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Rd, Lake Country, BC V4V 1T9, Canada
<p>January 10 to April 11. <strong>thREADS</strong> (Adults) Tuesdays at 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.</p>
<p>Drop in to this FREE weekly stitchery group that is for the experienced and novice alike.</p>
<p>Whether you knit, crochet, cross-stitch, or work another needle craft, come to learn and share. Bring your own supplies and project.</p>
<p> </p>
<p>Lake Country Branch,<br />
Okanagan Regional Library<br />
#2 – 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road<br />
Lake Country, BC<br />
V4V 2M1</p>
<p>250-766-3141</p>