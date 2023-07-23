90s and 2000s Throwback Night
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
90S AND 2000S THROWBACK NIGHT
Main Room:
Becky Knox
Tripp
Starr
Brick phones and flip phones and CDs, Oh my! Jump in the Time Machine for All the best nostalgic hits and occasional weird bits from days gone by. This euphoric journey through the golden age of pop music leaves no soul untouched, creating a timeless experience where the past seamlessly blends with the present, and memories are made on the dance floor.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/07-22.html
90s pop. 2000s pop. alternative.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$18 after;
$23 door.
Info
credits