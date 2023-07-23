90s and 2000s Throwback Night

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Main Room:

Becky Knox

Tripp

Starr

Brick phones and flip phones and CDs, Oh my! Jump in the Time Machine for All the best nostalgic hits and occasional weird bits from days gone by. This euphoric journey through the golden age of pop music leaves no soul untouched, creating a timeless experience where the past seamlessly blends with the present, and memories are made on the dance floor.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/07-22.html

90s pop. 2000s pop. alternative.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$18 after;

$23 door.

