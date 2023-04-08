Performing live:

96 BITTER BEINGS -- https://www.facebook.com/96bbmusic

Plus guests, TBA!

96 Bitter Beings is an American alternative metal band from Los Angeles formed by Deron Miller - the founder, frontman, and songwriter in CKY. Deron Miller is all about the mighty riff. Unrestrained by industry expectations and genre limitations, the boundlessly prolific musician roars back with the same reverence for riffage that made underground hits out of multiple Cky anthems. His authentic and effortlessly hooky heavy rock obsession is in full force here, where he yet again weaponizes crunchy guitar cords into incendiary new anthems.

trew

alternative metal. metal. hard rock.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm.

all ages.

$20 advance;

$26 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/08-03.html

Watch and listen:

96 Bitter Beings: Vaudeville's Revenge: https://youtu.be/P3SZECtMO7Y