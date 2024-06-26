Performing Live:

A SKYLIT DRIVE -- https://www.facebook.com/askylitdrive

SILENT THEORY -- https://www.silenttheory.com/

Plus guests, TBA!

A Skylit Drive is a post-hardcore band from Lodi, Ca. Their music combines pop-leaning emo influences with the harder sounds of metal core and screams. They were in 2005 when the members were still in high school. They are touring in celebration of the 15th anniversary of their landmark album, Adelphia.

Silent Theory is a rock band, formed in 2010 in Idaho. The band has released 3 studio albums and gained fame for their single Fragile Minds, which was a radio hit and garnered over one million views on YouTube. They have solidified their fan base the old fashioned way- through heavy riffs, catchy melodies, impactful lyrics, and an energetic live show.

post-hardcore. screamo. metalcore. metal. hard rock.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$21 advance;

$27 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/06-25.html

Watch and listen:

A Skylit Drive: All It Takes For Your Dreams To Come True: https://youtu.be/BrMLAB-ipuw

Silent Theory: Fragile Minds: https://youtu.be/p-e1GbPb3f8