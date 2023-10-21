A Tribute to Chris Cornell

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Performing Live:

RUSTY CHAINS -- https://www.facebook.com/rustychainssf

Plus guests, TBA!

This will be Rusty Chains' 5th Tribute to Chris Cornell. All proceeds will benefit San Francisco Suicide Prevention. They will be paying tribute to Chris' entire career. Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog, Audioslave, His solo career and some surprises from Mother Love Bone and Alice in Chains. RC will have many special guests throughout the night. Lots of surprises! We look forward to seeing you there!

grunge. hard rock. seattle rock. heavy rock.

doors @ 8:30pm;

show @ 9:30pm.

all ages.

$16 advance;

$20 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1757974537975309/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/10-20.html

